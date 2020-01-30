Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 162020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

