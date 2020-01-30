Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

GBLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 142.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289. Global Indemnity has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $455.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $142.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

