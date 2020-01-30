Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.98

Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and traded as low as $9.81. Global X MSCI Greece ETF shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2,499 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1856 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.