Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, 10 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

