Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 667,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 208,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of Globus Maritime worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

