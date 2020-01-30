GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLYC shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,916. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.