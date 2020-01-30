Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 478,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $92,178,000 after buying an additional 31,806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,335,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,479,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,051,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.75. 55,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,239. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $247.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.