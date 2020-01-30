Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.89. 9,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.30 and a 1 year high of $93.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

