Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

EXAS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $91.28. 56,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,463. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.