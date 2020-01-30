Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $40.48 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $110.12. 372,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,087. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.