Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,090,000 after buying an additional 742,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 677,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $53.60. 74,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,858. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

