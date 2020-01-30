Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,019 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 556,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,984. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

