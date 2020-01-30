Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,500 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.68. 185,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,950. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,989,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

