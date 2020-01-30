Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.49. 340,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

