Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 388,593 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUMN shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.01 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Golden Minerals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

