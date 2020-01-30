Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €57.00 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €57.00 ($66.28) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNIA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.81 ($61.40).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.