GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Shares Down 4.5%

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 251,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 343,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. The company controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects. The company also owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

