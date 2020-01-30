Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Trading Down 6.2%

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.03, approximately 16,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 19,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDP shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

