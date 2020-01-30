Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 7.7%

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $48.91, approximately 375,510 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 154,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The stock has a market cap of $690.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,409,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 954,174 shares in the company, valued at $45,733,559.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,935,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,693 shares of company stock valued at $25,498,306. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 219,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

