GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Down 6.7%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.16, approximately 6,276,222 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,061,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $691.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GoPro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GoPro by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 389,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,386,000 after acquiring an additional 383,646 shares during the period. 41.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

