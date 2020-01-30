Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Graham updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

GHM traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 53,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,382. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 million, a PE ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 0.79. Graham has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

GHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

