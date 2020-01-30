Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 8,158,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

