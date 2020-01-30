Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.73. 637,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,343. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

