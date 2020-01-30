Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLRE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,405,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

GLRE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 496,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,077. The company has a market cap of $347.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

