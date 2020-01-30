GridCoin (GRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,268.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $3,268.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,197,673 coins and its circulating supply is 397,544,641 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

