Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Growlife Inc (OTCMKTS:PHOT)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.28. Growlife shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 229,171 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. Its hydroponics equipment include indoor lighting systems, growing mediums and accessories, tools for cutting and propagation, hydroponics systems, bulbs, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and climate control equipment for the indoor plant cultivation and cannabis industries.

