Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.81

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.97. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 2,563 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Grupo Mexico alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.