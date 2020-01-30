Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 532.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

HAE stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

