Hain Celestial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,279 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,461% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,993. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.