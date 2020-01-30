Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Given $20.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

HBB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 54,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $169.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.