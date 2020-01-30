Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

