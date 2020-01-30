Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $33,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 315.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 142.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,004 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.37. 56,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,375. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Insiders sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock valued at $386,816,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.