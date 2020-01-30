Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 70.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 260,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 462,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Jabil by 23.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 351,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1,804.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 135,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $186,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,596 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,741.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,017 shares of company stock worth $13,464,252. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

