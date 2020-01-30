Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11,517.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 136.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.41. 47,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.