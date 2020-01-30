Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 6,083 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 307.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Boston Partners boosted its position in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,455,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 675.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $13,844,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $173.01. 111,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

