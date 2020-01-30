Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,512 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

LMT traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $435.98. 83,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,410. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.88 and a 200 day moving average of $386.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

