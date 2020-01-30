Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6,068.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Payments by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $200.10. 62,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $202.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

