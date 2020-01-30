Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 16,824 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,791,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,521. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

