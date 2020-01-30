Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $724,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after buying an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 677,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.6% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 636,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after buying an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after buying an additional 228,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $32,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of FBHS traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.95. 184,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

