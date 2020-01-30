Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 0.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.70. 36,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,185. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

