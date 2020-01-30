Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 323.40 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.16), with a volume of 6818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.14).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is currently -0.48%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 292.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.43. The company has a market cap of $101.96 million and a P/E ratio of -21.50.

In related news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £41,325 ($54,360.69).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

