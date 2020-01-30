Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HSP traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.14). The company had a trading volume of 33,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43. Hargreaves Services has a 12-month low of GBX 217.80 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 320 ($4.21).

In related news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham purchased 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £41,325 ($54,360.69).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

