Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,918. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $21,120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

