Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. 27,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

