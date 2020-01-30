Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $311.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,089. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

