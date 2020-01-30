Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 615.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 280.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.94. 32,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.