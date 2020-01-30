Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $82.87 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 388,468 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

