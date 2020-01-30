HCA Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.78. 565,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.