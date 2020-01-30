HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $10.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.46 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of HCA opened at $145.24 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

