HeartBout (HB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,834.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a total market cap of $124,453.00 and $4,834.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.35 or 0.03132410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00192710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

